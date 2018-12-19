Analysts noticed IP Exchange (IPSX)’s 24 hours fall of -6.66%

IP Exchange (IPSX) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-5.77115000000001E-05 or -6.66% trading at $0.0008090103. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, IP Exchange (IPSX) eyes $0.00088991133 target on the road to $0.00206806139688273. IPSX last traded at Liquid exchange. It had high of $0.0008667218 and low of $0.0007376579 for December 18-19. The open was $0.0008667218.

IP Exchange (IPSX) is down -11.68% in the last 30 days from $0.000916 per coin. Its down -28.66% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.001134 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago IPSX traded at $0.007264. IPSX has 1.71 billion coins mined giving it $1.39 million market cap. IP Exchange maximum coins available are 1.71 billion. IPSX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 08/09/2017.

IP Exchange is an Ethereum-based IP exchange platform that allows users to share their unsed IPs with other users that want to access information in a safe a private way. IPSX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency in the IP Exchange ecosystem and also acts as the reward given to the IP sharing users.