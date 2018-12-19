Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 19.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.36M, down from 94,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 2.52 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 6.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 264,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259.75M, down from 4.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 426,344 shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has declined 8.34% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 27/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 46.43% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold VSAT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 61.10 million shares or 1.98% more from 59.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 14 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $13.43 million activity. DANKBERG MARK D sold $6.09 million worth of stock. 1,000 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares with value of $69,650 were sold by LAY B ALLEN. 31,700 shares were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A, worth $2.00 million on Wednesday, September 12. Lippert Keven K sold $277,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. The insider Harkenrider Kevin J sold $760,946. $464,401 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by Abts Doug on Tuesday, December 11.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.85 million activity. $1.35 million worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was sold by McMullen Michael R. on Tuesday, December 4. $658,748 worth of stock was sold by Grau Dominique on Monday, December 3. $197,294 worth of stock was sold by CLARK PAUL N on Thursday, September 13. 5,482 shares were sold by FIELDS HEIDI, worth $371,296 on Tuesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 15 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5,900 shares to 169,200 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 10.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.66 per share. A’s profit will be $232.70 million for 22.90 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.88% negative EPS growth.