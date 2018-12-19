Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 66.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 104,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,359 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.80M, up from 156,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 1.72M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 21.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 13,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,874 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.48M, up from 62,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.10% or $8.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 46.83M shares traded or 84.82% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – U.K.’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN COOPERATING WITH IT; 10/04/2018 – ‘This is an arms race’: Zuckerberg has ‘confidence’ Facebook will handle 2018 election meddling; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – WAS INFORMED BY FACEBOOK, THAT FACEBOOK PARTNER CATEGORIES WILL BE DISCONTINUED OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS; 12/04/2018 – Elevation’s McNamee: Erosion of Trust in Facebook Is Staggering (Video); 11/04/2018 – Rep. French Hill on Facebook, Data Collection, Ryan, Syria (Video); 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress:; 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Set Lobbying Record Ahead of Cambridge Analytica Furor; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge; 26/03/2018 – Does Facebook’s Ad Tool Mislead Voters?

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $282.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 3,603 shares to 215,726 shares, valued at $32.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $400.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,708 shares to 529,381 shares, valued at $37.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 7,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,178 shares, and cut its stake in National (NYSE:NOV).

