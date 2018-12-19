LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSFF) had an increase of 300% in short interest. LYSFF’s SI was 400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 100 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1 days are for LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSFF)’s short sellers to cover LYSFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.36% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 6,000 shares traded or 8595.65% up from the average. LerÃ¸y Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:LYSFF) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 85.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 9,511 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock declined 6.98%. The Annex Advisory Services Llc holds 1,633 shares with $278,000 value, down from 11,144 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $96.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $150.84. About 1.70M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Dec. 20, to Discuss First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Accenture (ACN) Awarded US Patent for Combining Classical and Quantum Computing with Potential to Address Previously Unsolvable Business Problems – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part VIII): Accenture – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “The #AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Form Strategic Alliance with Zafin, Avnet ( $AVT) to Acquire Softweb Solutions – InvestorIdeas.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Report from Accenture Finds Gaps Between Federal Agencies’ IT Adoption and Mission Objectives – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 11,039 shares to 15,500 valued at $935,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 26,775 shares and now owns 30,189 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 14,006 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 135 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii stated it has 8,398 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Girard Prns invested in 0.01% or 218 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 5,223 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,042 shares. 75 were reported by Elm Advsrs Ltd Co. Moreover, South Texas Money has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.19 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins Com holds 0.65% or 31,654 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,410 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 182,033 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Oakworth Cap Incorporated has 99 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Accenture had 10 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, June 29. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACN in report on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 24 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $179 target in Thursday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, June 29 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of ACN in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 29. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $176 target in Friday, September 28 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on December, 20 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 2.79% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.79 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.49 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.46% EPS growth.

LerÃ¸y Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, smoked and marinated, and M.A.P. seafood products in Norway. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. It operates through four divisions: Farming, Wild Catch and Whitefish, Value-Added Processing, and Sales & Distribution. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers whole and processed salmon, whitefish, trout, shellfish, pelagic fish, and sushi fish products under various brands.

Another recent and important LerÃ¸y Seafood Group ASA (OTCMKTS:LYSFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Leroy Seafood Group ASA ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2018.