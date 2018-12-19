Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 14.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,534 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.73M, down from 305,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 5.20M shares traded or 133.74% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 4.60% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Indl Technologies In (AIT) by 2.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 11,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 531,722 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.61M, down from 543,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Indl Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 176,684 shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 7.56% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial 3Q Net $36.6M; 16/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Names Stephen J. DiPalma as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – AIT Therapeutics to Present Data from Its Inhaled Nitric Oxide Study in Patients Infected with Mycobacterium Abscessus Complex; 10/04/2018 – TABLE-AIT 9381.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Receives Patent Allowance for Delivery of lnhaled Nitric Oxide at Concentrations of at Least 160ppm for Treatment of Bronchiolitis in lnfants; 10/04/2018 – AIT Reports Full-Year Parent Earnings Results; 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Sees FY Sales Up 17.5%-18.5%; 20/05/2018 – [AIT] ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : PR; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES- RAISING FY SHR GUIDANCE TO $3.51 AND $3.61/SHARE, ON SALES ANTICIPATED TO BE 17.5% TO 18.5% HIGHER YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Names Stephen J. DiPalma as Chief Fincl Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TRGP shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 204.78 million shares or 1.67% more from 201.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 23 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Targa Resources had 107 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 30, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $69 target in Wednesday, November 4 report. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, October 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 31. Evercore upgraded Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Tuesday, March 7 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 3. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, March 2.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 14,300 shares to 16,100 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $231,113 activity. On Monday, August 20 the insider CRISP CHARLES R sold $167,811. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $103,400 was made by TONG CHRIS on Friday, November 16.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. TRGP’s profit will be $32.10M for 69.73 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.33% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Applied Industrial Technologies had 10 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) rating on Monday, August 13. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $80 target. As per Wednesday, August 12, the company rating was upgraded by Longbow. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by BB&T Capital to “Hold” on Monday, October 26. Avondale maintained the shares of AIT in report on Monday, March 21 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Gradually Accumulate” rating on Wednesday, December 27 by Wellington Shields. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 1 with “Market Perform”.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kb Home (Prn) by 379,000 shares to 3.37M shares, valued at $3.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 KELLY GREEN EDITH sold $464,469 worth of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) or 7,090 shares.

Analysts await Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 37.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.77 per share. AIT’s profit will be $41.08M for 12.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold AIT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 32.80 million shares or 0.13% less from 32.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

