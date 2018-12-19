Laffer Investments increased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 9.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 452 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,068 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $267.49 million, up from 4,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 529,563 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 33.49% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) by 27.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 215,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 992,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.62M, up from 776,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 230,377 shares traded. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) has declined 61.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTK News: 22/05/2018 – Paratek Presents New Analysis Highlighting Efficacy of Omadacycline in Treating Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia by Measu; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK REPORTS EFFICACY DATA OF ORAL-ONLY OMADACYCLINE; 12/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presenting New Data from Omadacycline Development Program at ECCMID 2018; 18/04/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS-INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES, TO FUND ONGOING AND FUTURE CLINICAL STUDIES OF OMADACYCLINE; 09/05/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 09/05/2018 – PARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PREPARING FOR ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING, EXPECTED IN LATE SUMMER 2018, TO REVIEW OMADACYCLINE APPLICATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals Presents New Microbiology Efficacy Data of Oral-only Omadacycline Against the Most Common Pathogens Associated With Skin Infections; 22/05/2018 – Paratek Presents New Analysis Highlighting Efficacy Of Omadacycline In Treating Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia By Measures Of Disease Severity; 04/04/2018 – Paratek’s New Drug Applications for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline Accepted for Priority Review by FDA; 23/04/2018 – Paratek Pharmaceuticals On Track to File Marketing Authorization Applications in the European Union in the 2H

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23,500 shares to 145,800 shares, valued at $23.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 331,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,189 shares, and cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 13 investors sold PRTK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.75 million shares or 0.26% less from 20.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Arbiter Prtn Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.96% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Community Bancorporation Na has invested 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) for 152,351 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Highland Cap Mgmt LP holds 1.42% or 2.65M shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 357 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 270,884 shares. Daiwa Secs Group invested in 0% or 173 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) or 10,833 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability owns 5,200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 287,902 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 39,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 43,643 are held by Wells Fargo Mn.

Among 11 analysts covering Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had 28 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Thursday, June 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 2 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Ladenburg Thalmann with “Buy” on Friday, June 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann given on Tuesday, July 18. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, August 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, September 21. The stock of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Saturday, August 22. Leerink Swann reinitiated Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) on Thursday, October 27 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.85, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EQM shares while 33 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 76.34 million shares or 41.62% more from 53.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 8,803 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co invested 0.29% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Linscomb And Williams has 0.03% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Jennison Associates Llc holds 0.01% or 253,824 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Ltd Partnership has 1.18% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1.79 million shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Communication Ma holds 2.12 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alps Inc has invested 2.53% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Raymond James And Associates invested in 9,366 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation owns 67,473 shares. American Century, a Missouri-based fund reported 893,650 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 27,353 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 59,730 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 532,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.1% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 7.37 million shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,386 shares in its portfolio.

Among 18 analysts covering EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EQT Midstream Partners had 64 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, July 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Mitsubishi UFJ maintained the shares of EQM in report on Friday, October 14 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 20. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 18 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 16. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. On Friday, August 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 22. As per Tuesday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $403.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 988 shares to 19,435 shares, valued at $945.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entertainment Properties by 116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,082 shares, and cut its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NYSE:NSS).