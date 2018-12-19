Among 4 analysts covering Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Affiliated Managers Group had 9 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMG in report on Friday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 16 by Barrington Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Wood. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy”. See Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) latest ratings:

16/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $164 New Target: $158 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $166 New Target: $164 Maintain

30/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $195 New Target: $140 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $187 New Target: $172 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $195 New Target: $191 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $207 New Target: $202 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $180 New Target: $200 Maintain

31/07/2018 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

16/07/2018 Broker: Barrington Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $220 New Target: $200 Maintain

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Mastec Inc. (MTZ) stake by 35.17% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 40,585 shares as Mastec Inc. (MTZ)’s stock declined 4.16%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 74,825 shares with $3.34 million value, down from 115,410 last quarter. Mastec Inc. now has $3.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.8. About 586,588 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 10.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 48 investors sold MTZ shares while 73 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.65 million shares or 0.48% more from 62.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Management Incorporated holds 0% or 418 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc reported 19,740 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 4,680 are owned by Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 22,185 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.01% or 90,747 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 127,286 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 224,276 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Dana Invest Advisors accumulated 48,874 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited reported 19,068 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 449 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 856,902 shares. Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 39,700 shares.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 148.78% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $78.76M for 9.75 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.93% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MasTec had 4 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 9 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 7 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Monday, November 5. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $62 target.

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) stake by 134,669 shares to 156,590 valued at $1.65 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) stake by 78,815 shares and now owns 226,508 shares. Williams (NYSE:WSM) was raised too.

The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $93.8. About 303,197 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 49.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 4.72% less from 47.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Research Lc (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 6,939 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 32,000 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3,689 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Co reported 184,239 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 112,334 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Sa invested in 0.02% or 26,711 shares. 91,218 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Boltwood Mgmt has 6,315 shares. 31,130 are held by Amp. 7,511 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Lc. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 19,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Cardinal Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct reported 0.58% stake.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $454,213 activity. $224,818 worth of stock was sold by Churchill Dwight D. on Wednesday, November 21. Ryan Patrick T also sold $229,395 worth of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) on Friday, November 16.

