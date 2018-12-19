Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 60.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 144,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,578 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.28M, down from 239,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 157,094 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 3.62% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – Cogent Reports: Active Managers on Shaky Ground in the Institutional Market; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 170,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 850,962 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.90M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 1.33 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 18/05/2018 – Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova said in a note Friday the miss was driven by a weaker performance in Nordstrom’s off-price business; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CLOSED DEALS TO ACQUIRE TWO RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES CALLED BEVYUP AND MESSAGEYES; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES DISCUSSIONS WITH NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP REGARDING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $32.86 million activity. 7,671 shares were sold by SARI ROBERT, worth $426,880 on Friday, August 17. Deputy Christine sold $759,745 worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Monday, September 10. The insider Worzel Ken sold $4.99M. The insider NORDSTROM PETER E sold 118,161 shares worth $6.29 million. NORDSTROM BLAKE W also sold $7.83 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares. $6.38M worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares were sold by NORDSTROM ERIK B.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 22.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.2 per share. JWN’s profit will be $245.95 million for 8.13 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Willis Investment Counsel has invested 1% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 9,024 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 168,361 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 12,062 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 158 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt accumulated 149,835 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Laurion LP has 37,091 shares. Dean Invest Ltd Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 12,995 shares. Landscape Limited Liability Corp invested in 64,812 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 65,156 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Sun Life Fincl invested in 315 shares or 0% of the stock. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Networks Lc has invested 0.05% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Among 33 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), 9 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Nordstrom Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, January 18. UBS maintained the shares of JWN in report on Friday, November 10 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. As per Monday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 12 by Maxim Group. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. As per Friday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Cleveland. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Credit Suisse.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 544,156 shares to 4.08 million shares, valued at $137.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 16,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Mts Systems Corp. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CCOI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.36% more from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Df Dent & Inc holds 0.04% or 35,776 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 5,079 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0.19% or 346,246 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com owns 5,854 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 9,981 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.36M shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 5,178 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 110,154 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,384 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 129,112 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 17,287 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 29,116 shares.

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.57M for 60.28 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $7.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 32,677 shares to 619,746 shares, valued at $32.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 6,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,210 shares, and has risen its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Among 20 analysts covering Cogent Communications Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Cogent Communications Group Inc. had 57 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by Oppenheimer. SunTrust downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $45.0 target in Friday, November 3 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 6 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, August 12 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 2 by Jefferies. Raymond James downgraded Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) on Friday, November 3 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, December 6 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Monday, October 9. The stock of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 26 by JP Morgan. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 13 report.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $2.91 million activity. On Friday, December 14 WEED THADDEUS GERARD sold $140,658 worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 3,000 shares. WEINGARTEN TIM sold $127,523 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. 3,000 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares with value of $140,043 were sold by KILMER HENRY W. ONEILL TIMOTHY G sold $54,500 worth of stock. $37,760 worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) was sold by FERGUSON Lewis H on Friday, December 14. $1.01M worth of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares were sold by Bath Blake.