LEOPALACE21 CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:LEOPF) had a decrease of 5.88% in short interest. LEOPF’s SI was 1.21M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 5.88% from 1.28M shares previously. It closed at $5.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 76.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp acquired 111,951 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 14.04%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 257,395 shares with $53.20M value, up from 145,444 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $47.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $166.28. About 599,079 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,284 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based First Long Island Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 435,818 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A accumulated 1,401 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested 0.43% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.23% or 8,385 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% or 44,090 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Com Incorporated Al stated it has 1.61% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ent Serv Corp stated it has 438 shares. Cambridge Trust invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wade G W Inc invested in 3,991 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 3,299 shares worth $657,854 on Thursday, August 30.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Tuesday, December 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $195 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 257,664 shares to 971,707 valued at $59.20 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 336,636 shares and now owns 371,650 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.