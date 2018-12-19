Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 26.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 35,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.71M, up from 137,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 14.49M shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 17.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 27,043 shares as the company's stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,796 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.17 million, up from 156,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 51.25M shares traded or 30.67% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Apple, Applied Materials and IBM – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Top Net Payout Yields – December 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Announces 2018 Supplier Excellence Awards Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $155.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,200 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 22,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,310 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “AT&T is opening 5G service to users in a dozen cities this week – Dallas Business Journal” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Like Clockwork – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Worth Between $65 And $117 Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It’s Game Time: Can AT&T Rise To The Challenge? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

