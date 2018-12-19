Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 479.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 124,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,916 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03 million, up from 25,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 19.11M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (DFS) by 23.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 55,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,692 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.89M, down from 237,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services (D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 1.16 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has declined 11.86% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 15,678 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs reported 1.88% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blackrock has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 23,700 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel has invested 2.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cognios Cap Ltd Com holds 0.79% or 56,958 shares. 163,148 were accumulated by Private Wealth Partners Lc. Diligent Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 84,908 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation has invested 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 12,659 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has 2.76% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 120,051 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hollencrest Cap Management stated it has 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Chilton Cap Limited Company owns 33,139 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34,876 shares.

Botty Investors Llc, which manages about $342.21M and $367.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc by 267,558 shares to 1,240 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Friday, July 14. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, February 2. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $44 target in Thursday, January 26 report. On Wednesday, January 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, February 1. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, December 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Wednesday, June 13 to “Sell”. On Monday, November 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Neutral”.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Is Not Nearly Worth $65 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Examining The Mountain Of Debt – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Just Relax – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold DFS shares while 274 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 280.30 million shares or 2.26% less from 286.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Lp reported 0.1% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cibc Ww Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,928 shares. Korea holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 600,786 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 1.90 million shares. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has 0.67% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ftb invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0.08% or 318,875 shares. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.39% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Maple Inc stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Sei Invs has invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Heritage Investors Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 14,433 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 3.81M shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Gideon owns 4,437 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial Services had 108 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 11 to “Overweight”. Oppenheimer maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Thursday, April 12. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $8200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 15 by Wood. On Thursday, September 10 the stock rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, September 7 report. On Wednesday, January 10 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, February 2. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DFS in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Market Perform” rating.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $290.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries (Mhk) (NYSE:MHK) by 8,671 shares to 66,367 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh) by 170,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ).