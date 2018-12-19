First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 26.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 17,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,592 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 million, down from 65,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.29. About 3.05 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 22.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 3,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,415 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93M, down from 14,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $162.9. About 258,624 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has risen 26.82% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $10.49 million activity. 2,540 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $433,427 were sold by Chadwick Jonathan. Rogers Scot Frazier had sold 2,512 shares worth $429,594. $21,104 worth of stock was sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Friday, November 2. $1.04 million worth of stock was sold by Dreyer Michael L on Tuesday, August 21. $1.46M worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Thursday, November 1. 5,804 shares valued at $1.03 million were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN on Thursday, November 1.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 10.38% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.83 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $122.46 million for 20.16 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.55% negative EPS growth.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 94,597 shares to 157,534 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 11,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Rlty Invt Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:FRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold FFIV shares while 177 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 54.96 million shares or 5.41% less from 58.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile holds 3,300 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Palo Capital, a California-based fund reported 25,640 shares. Paloma Ptnrs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pggm Invests owns 260,401 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 130,609 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 4,143 shares. 20,000 are owned by Hussman Strategic Advsrs. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 106,624 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pension Ser holds 794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd stated it has 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Aviva Pcl stated it has 29,551 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gsa Partners Llp has 8,125 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,318 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 39 analysts covering F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV), 9 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 26 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. F5 Networks Inc. had 126 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $90.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Tuesday, January 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 17 by Pacific Crest. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of FFIV in report on Wednesday, July 20 with “Sector Perform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $147.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of FFIV in report on Wednesday, January 10 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 3 report. Goldman Sachs initiated the shares of FFIV in report on Tuesday, February 6 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 10.85 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 1,013 shares worth $99,909. $3.82M worth of stock was sold by Gosebruch Henry O on Thursday, November 29. TILTON GLENN F bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 27. GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold $1.50 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, December 11. Schumacher Laura J sold 94,140 shares worth $8.81M. SEVERINO MICHAEL also sold $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 17.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $232.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,937 shares to 21,567 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 16,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,481 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Abbvie Inc had 103 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, September 15. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 8. As per Wednesday, July 22, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9 target in Friday, October 13 report. Credit Suisse maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Thursday, July 20. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $7400 target. The rating was initiated by Societe Generale with “Sell” on Wednesday, April 6. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 23. As per Thursday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 5. Citigroup upgraded it to “” rating and $60 target in Monday, September 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,840 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation owns 461,509 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 161,637 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Monarch Cap Management, Indiana-based fund reported 55,544 shares. Gru One Trading LP invested in 0.02% or 26,363 shares. Macroview Mngmt Limited Company invested in 326 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 23,194 shares. Edgewood invested in 0.02% or 77,530 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,966 shares. Highstreet Asset has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Victory Mgmt Inc invested in 332,234 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Leavell Inv Mgmt owns 70,039 shares. Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y reported 2.95% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.38% or 4.06M shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd stated it has 66,200 shares.