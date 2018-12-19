Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Air Products (APD) by 20.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 9,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,132 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.38M, up from 46,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Air Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $154.07. About 995,216 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 938.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 799,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 884,321 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $199.63M, up from 85,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $160.72. About 31.43M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Tech Stocks That Pay Bigger Dividends Than Apple Does – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Warren Buffett Adding To Apple Under $175? – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “It’s Time To Get Defensive – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Broadcom’s Results Say About Apple’s iPhone Units – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated reported 110,443 shares stake. Intact Inv stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burney has invested 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schroder Investment Mngmt invested in 1.59% or 4.11M shares. Raymond James Associates holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.32 million shares. 32,000 are held by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 33,489 shares or 5.14% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orleans Mgmt La invested in 3.82% or 24,653 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 127,397 were accumulated by Main Street Ltd Co. Hl Fincl Ltd holds 5.28% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 69,372 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. 145,290 were accumulated by Maryland Capital Mgmt. Moreover, Wills Group Inc Inc has 5.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,921 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, January 12. Maxim Group upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $167.0 target in Friday, October 23 report. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Monday, April 4. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Sunday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, November 30. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 14 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 27. On Tuesday, June 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 31 with “Buy”.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) by 54,195 shares to 16,709 shares, valued at $185,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.77M shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why Should You Add Air Products (APD) to Your Portfolio? – Zacks.com” on November 29, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Air Products Announces North American Price Increase for Liquid and Bulk Industrial Gas Products – GuruFocus.com” published on December 17, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Joins 150 Member Companies in Day of Understanding – PRNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Air Products And Chemicals A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $562.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed (NYSE:RMD) by 3,142 shares to 160,212 shares, valued at $18.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 26,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,285 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity.