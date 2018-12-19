Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 8.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.02 billion, down from 46,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 589,607 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 29.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter on Generic Version of ProAir; 06/04/2018 – lmpax Launches a Generic Version of Estrace® Cream (estradiol vaginal cream, USP, 0.01%); 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LABORATORIES INC – LAUNCHED GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE CREAM; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of ProAir®; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First to File Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Ultravate(R) Lotion, 0.05%

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 168.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 14,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,789 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 334,055 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days

Analysts await Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 20.31% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.28 per share. PRGO’s profit will be $138.58 million for 13.36 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Perrigo Company plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.42% negative EPS growth.

More news for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Sol-Gel Technologies Announces Sixth Agreement for a Generic Product Candidate with Perrigo – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Perrigo (PRGO) Reports Tentative FDA Approval For First To File Generic Version Of Ultravate Lotion 0.05% – StreetInsider.com” and published on November 26, 2018 is yet another important article.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $100.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 525 shares to 12,093 shares, valued at $522.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp Com (NASDAQ:CINF).

