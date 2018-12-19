Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 109.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 127,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,636 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.47M, up from 116,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 1.62 million shares traded or 17.58% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nuveen Ny Select Tax Free Pr (NXN) by 19.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 25,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 152,949 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95 million, up from 127,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nuveen Ny Select Tax Free Pr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 6,051 shares traded. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN) has declined 5.84% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.84% the S&P500.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $380.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen New York Qlt Mun Inc (NAN) by 53,112 shares to 377,252 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 9,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,360 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 1 investors sold NXN shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,123 shares or 54.60% less from 220,514 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Next Financial Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 20,296 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn stated it has 1,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 2,000 shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $939.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 30,789 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $50.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 10,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,273 shares, and cut its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

Among 20 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 78 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 29 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 7 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102.0 target in Tuesday, February 6 report. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, September 8. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, November 17. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9500 target in Wednesday, June 21 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 3 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, February 6. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.