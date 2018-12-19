Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 175.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 19,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,246 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59M, up from 11,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 2.06 million shares traded. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 28/03/2018 – Expansion of coking coal operations to offset government cap impact; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Is Reviewing Arrangements With Rusal; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO TO INVEST C$55M OVER NEXT 3 YRS; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ADJUST ALUMINIUM GUIDANCE POST SMELTER SALE; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALLEGES RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS INFLATED VALUE OF COAL ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe – FT; 30/04/2018 – Australia Broadens Legal Action Against Mining Titan Rio Tinto; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Reduce Debt With $2.25 Bln Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan; 09/05/2018 – RAIDEN RESOURCES: COMMENCEMENT OF RIO TINTO JOINT VENTURE; 28/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Adaro Energy to buy Rio Tinto coal mine for $2.25bn

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 75.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 4,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.01M, up from 5,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $190.08. About 1.13M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Amgen Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Monday, June 12. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $18000 target. PiperJaffray maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, February 2. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $190 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by Atlantic Securities on Monday, February 5. The company was maintained on Sunday, October 29 by Mizuho. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Vetr on Friday, August 21. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 22 with “Hold”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 30. On Wednesday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. U S Global Investors stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kings Point Capital accumulated 0.87% or 22,411 shares. Madison Invest Holding Inc holds 0.26% or 72,400 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 445,168 are owned by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel invested in 0.74% or 38,511 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il owns 102,235 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 0.85% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 64,448 shares. Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Company reported 7,585 shares. Mathes has 0.53% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,505 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Opus Point Ptnrs Management Ltd Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,841 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 18,479 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 902,107 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $964.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 45,892 shares to 840,945 shares, valued at $144.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 4,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,945 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.27 million activity. The insider Jacks Tyler sold $3.91M.

Among 23 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Rio Tinto had 59 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. As per Thursday, September 29, the company rating was upgraded by IBC. Argus Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 30 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 12 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 30 by Bank of America. The rating was initiated by Axiom Capital on Friday, August 21 with “Neutral”. The stock of Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) earned “Buy” rating by CLSA on Friday, April 7. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 18 by HSBC. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, October 12 by Citigroup. HSBC initiated Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) on Thursday, November 10 with “Buy” rating.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $803.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 16,925 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,369 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (FM).