Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 66.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 4,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,363 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $312,000, down from 7,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.76. About 913,998 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 42.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 32,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,020 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.40M, down from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $145.48. About 319,545 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 39.18% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $112.80M for 26.94 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Ansys Inc. had 47 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 16 by Wedbush. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Monday, July 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 8 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 3 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Sunday, September 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, November 3. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Friday, June 9 by Evercore. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Mitsubishi UFJ given on Tuesday, February 9.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANSYS +2.5% as Needham leaves sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ansys (ANSS) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ANSYS to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ansys: Stock Is Ready For A Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Modelithics And ANSYS Accelerate Creation Of Complex Wireless Communication Systems For 5G And The IIoT – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 1,117 were accumulated by Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Com. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 150 shares. 11,850 are owned by Mason Street Lc. Landscape Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 3,514 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma invested in 0.21% or 2.75M shares. Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 2,788 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). M&T Bancshares Corp has 12,668 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 83,420 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bp Pcl holds 11,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 114,528 shares stake. Mufg Americas Corp invested 0.05% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $8.63 million activity. The insider SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN sold 2,454 shares worth $461,327. GALLIMORE ALEC D. sold 276 shares worth $47,958. $1.79M worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was sold by Gopal Ajei on Friday, August 31. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider Emswiler Shane sold $657,224. The insider CASHMAN JAMES E III sold 30,000 shares worth $5.14M.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 5,750 shares to 8,978 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 110,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 10.13% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.89M for 33.72 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Broadridge Financial Solutions had 19 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 7 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Friday, August 14. Avondale upgraded the shares of BR in report on Friday, January 8 to “Market Outperform” rating. Sandler O’Neill downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 29 report. Sandler O’Neill maintained Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) on Thursday, February 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 2. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, March 28 report. On Thursday, November 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, September 13 the stock rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) rating on Wednesday, August 10. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $69 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold BR shares while 231 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 3.27% less from 95.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). World Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 8,135 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 80,507 shares. Fruth Investment Mngmt holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 29,850 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.04% stake. 4,971 are held by Huntington State Bank. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 201,155 shares stake. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 8,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 0.02% stake. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ghp accumulated 0.28% or 16,011 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech holds 224,637 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 51,300 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.35% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 43,946 are held by Amer Gru.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $223.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco 0 (HYS) by 12,175 shares to 20,307 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO).