Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 0.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 6,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 803,733 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.22M, up from 797,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $59.72. About 889,651 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 42.61% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.95 million, down from 179,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 47.18 million shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Monday Apple Rumors: MacBook Air Pro May Be Coming Soon; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 9.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 271,837 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Llc invested 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,934 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bessemer Gp holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.26 million shares. Barrett Asset Lc accumulated 211,430 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Jnba has 32,603 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 0.79% or 963,884 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Css Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,400 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 2.39% or 827,254 shares. Consolidated Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 36,757 shares or 3.87% of all its holdings. Whitnell & holds 28,602 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability reported 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Afam Cap Incorporated has invested 2.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Berkshire Stock Is Mostly a Bet on Insurance – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Semantics Around Apple’s Buybacks – The Motley Fool” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Dj Us Real Estate (IYR) by 740,000 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $124.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 28,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, March 24. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, September 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 15. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 27. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $157 target. As per Wednesday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, February 2. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 28 by Mizuho. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, October 26 with “Overweight” rating. Needham maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, February 2. Needham has “Buy” rating and $210.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 23 by UBS.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China Jan-Nov fiscal expenditures up 6.8 pct y/y – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bilibili’s (BILI) Q3 Loss Narrows, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Kroger’s (KR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “H&R Block (HRB) Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Navistar (NAV) Q4 Earnings Drive Past Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. YY Inc had 30 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, June 7. JP Morgan upgraded YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) on Thursday, November 16 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, December 6 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 28. As per Friday, June 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Instinet upgraded YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) on Thursday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 31 by HSBC. The company was initiated on Wednesday, August 31 by JP Morgan. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 4.