United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24657.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 886,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 889,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.22 million, up from 3,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 2.45M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM – GRANT MIX IS INTENDED TO BE A ONE-TIME RESPONSE TO A SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCE AND MAY NOT BE INDICATIVE OF CO’S PAY STRATEGY GOING FORWARD; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $3.45B; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Takeover Proposal From Chain’s Founding Family; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS W/; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.05 million, up from 47,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 47.21 million shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coe Lc has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 2.62% or 47,253 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins invested 2.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hutchinson Cap Management Ca owns 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,365 shares. Pinnacle Assoc invested in 399,740 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt invested 4.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Williams Jones & Assocs Lc has 699,902 shares for 3.19% of their portfolio. Essex Management Ltd Llc has 1.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 224,626 are owned by Wealthfront. Partnervest Advisory Svcs stated it has 21,930 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 4.62% stake. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management has invested 2.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 2.06% or 50,710 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial holds 1.43% or 585,350 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Llc has 2,752 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220.0 target in Monday, March 5 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Friday, October 21. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Monday, April 30. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, August 1. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $14000 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, September 11. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by FBN Securities. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by S&P Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $273.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 7,115 shares to 18,540 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,693 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 75 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 88,187 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.03% or 8,246 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 152,063 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset holds 1.28% or 117,494 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 23,651 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.05% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 219,810 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp stated it has 7,047 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Kwmg Limited holds 42,923 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 1.12M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $39.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 17,616 shares to 13,949 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 54,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,876 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Among 33 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), 9 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Nordstrom Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim initiated it with “Buy” rating and $76 target in Tuesday, November 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Friday, November 13. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of JWN in report on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) rating on Monday, July 17. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $4200 target. As per Monday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. On Monday, March 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Market Perform” on Friday, February 24. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 2 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, November 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, June 16.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $32.86 million activity. 75,800 shares were sold by Worzel Ken, worth $4.99 million. 118,161 shares valued at $6.29 million were sold by NORDSTROM PETER E on Monday, July 9. $150,912 worth of stock was sold by Nordstrom James F JR on Thursday, July 5. $6.38 million worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was sold by NORDSTROM ERIK B. $7.83M worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was sold by NORDSTROM BLAKE W on Thursday, September 20. Another trade for 11,534 shares valued at $759,745 was made by Deputy Christine on Monday, September 10.