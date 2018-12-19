Busey Trust Company decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Busey Trust Company sold 35,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,505 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.18M, down from 261,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Busey Trust Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 30.89 million shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 1,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,391 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.21 million, down from 162,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 47.25 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel accumulated 2.42% or 3.74 million shares. West Chester Cap Advisors holds 4.46% or 15,824 shares in its portfolio. Connable Office holds 37,052 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 1.11 million shares or 1.93% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 10.06 million shares. Cue Fincl Group reported 15,459 shares stake. Lau Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 68,056 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr has 67,056 shares. New England Professional Planning Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maple Mngmt reported 77,955 shares. The California-based Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited has invested 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Telemus Ltd Liability Co owns 129,285 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. 73,412 are owned by First Merchants. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 1.32% or 117,243 shares. Bb&T owns 437,374 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $551.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc C$ by 9,794 shares to 248,211 shares, valued at $19.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc. (NYSE:BCE).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity.

Busey Trust Company, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,570 shares to 54,252 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 60,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 8.00 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pointstate Cap LP holds 0.07% or 69,300 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 177,893 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.49% or 3.66 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.95% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Elm Ridge Management stated it has 4.53% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). S&Co reported 77,148 shares. Moneta Invest Advsrs Lc has 13,910 shares. Harris Associate Limited Partnership owns 39.09M shares. 10,569 were accumulated by First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division. Tillar reported 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Company reported 11,446 shares stake. 372,650 are owned by Twin Mgmt. Advent Cap De owns 88 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Partners holds 1.35% or 197,372 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Investments Company has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.01 million shares.

