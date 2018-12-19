Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 0.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 3,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 424,702 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $119.35 million, down from 428,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $142.32. About 7.35 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) by 24.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 5,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,630 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.90M, up from 22,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 59,324 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has declined 4.54% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Rev $1.61B; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,609.2 MLN VS $1,551.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Tax Rate 25% Vs. 36% Year-Ago

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2018 – Benzinga” on October 23, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Michael Dell’s MSD Capital Exits Asbury Automotive – GuruFocus.com” published on December 08, 2017, Gurufocus.com published: “David Abrams Buys Shire, Boosts Lithia Motors – GuruFocus.com” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stryker announces pricing of â‚¬2.25 billion senior notes offering – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “David Abrams Drives Away With Lithia Motors – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $4.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 469,258 shares to 98,259 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 108,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,629 shares, and cut its stake in Xenia Hotels Resorts Inc.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.24 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $112,095 was made by JAMES JUANITA T on Tuesday, September 4.

Among 9 analysts covering Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Asbury Automotive had 29 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 6. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 26. Jefferies maintained Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) on Thursday, July 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14 with “Underweight”. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, June 2. On Monday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ABG shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 1.15% less from 20.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 6,879 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 15,703 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 44,950 shares. Sterling Mngmt Lc reported 11,645 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 26,901 shares. 4,368 are held by Zebra Capital Management Ltd Co. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Bokf Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Shell Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 19,096 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 14,153 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Ltd Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 40,046 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Hsbc Hldg Plc has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Macquarie Grp accumulated 415,913 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $725.90M for 29.90 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17,960 shares to 438,543 shares, valued at $116.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nevro Corp. by 5,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 49 analysts covering Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), 34 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Nvidia Corporation had 231 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, September 17 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 17 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by BNP Paribas. Bank of America maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Thursday, July 6 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, January 5 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12200 target in Tuesday, May 30 report. As per Friday, February 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Friday, June 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Co invested 1.35% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Pennsylvania-based First National Co has invested 0.42% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fifth Third Bankshares has 86,699 shares. Davy Asset Management Ltd, Ireland-based fund reported 3,221 shares. Lvw Advisors reported 1,910 shares stake. Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 2,022 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.03% or 6,222 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Lc holds 21,669 shares. Contravisory Mngmt reported 2,156 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.12% or 213,962 shares. Elm Lc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Axiom Invsts Ltd Llc De has 167,492 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Incorporated Oh owns 3,679 shares. 19,595 are held by Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $56.69 million activity. Puri Ajay K sold 90,831 shares worth $26.28M. $12,046 worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were sold by Byron Michael. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $24.21M was sold by JONES HARVEY C.