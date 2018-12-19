Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,856 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.10M, down from 75,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $813.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $105.95. About 19.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd sold 17,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.15 million, down from 75,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $166.63. About 1.54 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.37M for 22.64 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. 59,162 shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C, worth $6.43 million. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M worth of stock. The insider BROD FRANK H sold $2.15 million. The insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $265.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,832 shares to 22,805 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

