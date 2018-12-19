Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 4.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 20,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 434,991 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.82 million, up from 414,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 83.91M shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video); 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 06/03/2018 – BI UK: Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 14.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,965 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.90 million, down from 16,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $183.07. About 2.16 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 7, the company rating was maintained by Wood. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, October 13 with “Hold” rating. Nomura upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, September 8 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, July 23 by Renaissance Macro Securities LLC. The rating was upgraded by Bruyette & Woods” on Monday, August 24 to “Mkt Perform”. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $18 target in Wednesday, November 16 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 6 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, June 6. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, November 8 to “Hold”.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America CMO talks logo change, new marketing campaign – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Apple, Ford and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America screens as cheap; don’t fear inversion, Morgan Stanley says. – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Big-Bank Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palo Capital Inc has 0.04% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6,000 shares. 9.50M were reported by Pnc Finance Group. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.16% or 1.43 million shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fire Gru Incorporated stated it has 140,000 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Smith Salley Associates reported 20,168 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 1.12M shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 6,375 shares. Gibraltar Capital Management holds 5.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 225,975 shares. Altavista Wealth accumulated 0.82% or 74,652 shares. Salem Capital Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 291,891 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt invested in 0.38% or 58,431 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc has 1.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5.33M shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 0.11% or 5,239 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital accumulated 9,561 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $900.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,684 shares to 162,978 shares, valued at $33.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 30,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,986 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.27 million activity. Patton Cynthia M sold $360,520 worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, November 29.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why a kidney disease drug approval in China is just the start for this S.F. company – San Francisco Business Times” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/14/2018: KANG, AXON, MDCO, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Continues to Reward Shareholders, Ups Dividend – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget bluebird bio, Amgen Is a Better Biotech Stock – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Reports Positive Top-Line Data for Migraine Candidate – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 5,167 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 115,026 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 4,141 were reported by Webster Fincl Bank N A. Blair William Co Il stated it has 102,928 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.23% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 28,496 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.42% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 30,172 shares. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.2% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 73,937 shares. Valley National Advisers invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,340 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group holds 5,547 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,176 were reported by Legacy Private. Rockland holds 0.11% or 4,185 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 15,629 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.08 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.