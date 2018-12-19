Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 9.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 8,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 92,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.42 million, up from 84,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 2.05 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 349.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 270,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 347,350 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.67M, up from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 826,131 shares traded or 11.07% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 12.17% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – BMO CEO ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2% OPERATING LEVERAGE GOAL FOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Bank of Montreal $575m+ No-Grow Prime Auto ABS; 19/04/2018 – ASGN INC ASGN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $82; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – BMO Muscles Into Pot M&A by Advising Aurora in Biggest Deal Yet; 28/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal says it was subject of cyber attack on Sunday; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Value Alert: Snap Up Tumbling BMO (TSX:BMO) Stock Before It Recovers! – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 16, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Income Investors: This Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) ETF Offers a Massive Raise Minus the Extra Risk – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Beginner Investors: Tame Volatility With Ray Dalio’s Smart â€œAll-Weatherâ€ Approach – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “This Canadian Bank Is Winning the Wealth Management War! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Financial Group unveils plans for its new flagship headquarters in downtown Chicago – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Bank Of Montreal had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, May 26 by Scotia Capital. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 26 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 26 by National Bank Canada. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 7 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, May 23. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 29 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 2 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 26 by Scotia Capital. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, December 2 by TD Securities. Dundee Securities initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 21 report.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 87,450 shares to 46,400 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund;Etf (VCR) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Among 31 analysts covering YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. YUM! Brands had 118 analyst reports since July 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 18 the stock rating was initiated by Longbow with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 11 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 13 by Bernstein. Barclays Capital maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $78 target. The firm earned “Top Pick” rating on Wednesday, October 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 11. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Friday, November 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 8 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 11 with “Buy”.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.21 million activity. $559,380 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Gibbs David W on Monday, October 15. The insider Skeans Tracy L sold $148,611. Another trade for 44,823 shares valued at $4.06 million was sold by Eaton Roger G.. $67,050 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Catlett Scott on Thursday, December 6.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ca Inc (NASDAQ:CA) by 47,861 shares to 159,660 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 53,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,357 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold YUM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 3.21% less from 217.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qci Asset Inc New York holds 351 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 146,593 shares in its portfolio. Blue Capital Inc invested 0.25% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Everence Cap stated it has 8,071 shares. Brant Point Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.59% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Apriem accumulated 2,306 shares. International Investors stated it has 901,708 shares. Boys Arnold Inc reported 9,854 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Aqr Cap Management holds 0.02% or 212,070 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 0.79% or 310,724 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cornerstone Inc holds 9,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Brian Cornell Appointed Non-Executive Chairman of Yum! Brands – Business Wire” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML crunches the numbers on Yum Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “My True Love Gave To Me — Three Manhattan Cantinas, Two Exclusive Freezes, And A Brand-New Beer – PRNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Fast-food rdup: Yum Brands taps Target CEOâ€¦ Panera to deliver breakfastâ€¦ Taco Bell expands internationally – New York Business Journal” with publication date: November 23, 2018.