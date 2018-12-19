Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Bnknovasco (BNS) by 94.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 366,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, down from 388,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Bnknovasco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 493,202 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 73.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 7,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,126 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69 million, up from 9,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $174.65. About 1.83 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ)

Among 11 analysts covering The Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. The Bank Of Nova Scotia had 24 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 31 report. As per Wednesday, August 29, the company rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity. As per Tuesday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87.0 target in Tuesday, August 29 report. Dundee Securities initiated The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) on Wednesday, September 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by IBC. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 31 with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 28 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, June 9.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pncfinse (NYSE:PNC) by 8,904 shares to 161,138 shares, valued at $21.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolabinc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Devonenergyc (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.37 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 9.31 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FinnCap maintained the stock with “Corporate” rating in Wednesday, September 16 report. UBS initiated Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Tuesday, December 15. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $152 target. On Thursday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, January 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy”. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, July 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $224 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 16 report.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $68.05 million activity. Shares for $33.79M were sold by SANDS ROBERT. SANDS RICHARD had sold 148,773 shares worth $33.28M.