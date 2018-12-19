M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 13,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,431 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.72M, up from 45,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 121.08 million shares traded or 72.59% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of a Form 8-K; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 21/03/2018 – BOFA FINDS `CORE CAUSE’ OF LOSS WAS OUTSIDE OF THE BANK; 05/04/2018 – BofA European Investment Bank Co-Head Bob Elfring to Retire; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- ABN AMRO BANK N.V., BOFA MERRILL LYNCH AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 53.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 875 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $930,000, up from 1,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $319.55. About 4.70 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 19 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAC in report on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 10 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, January 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Sandler O’Neill. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Monday, October 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $29 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.82M shares. Jump Trading accumulated 0.09% or 54,546 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 0.46% or 41,000 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Corvex Mngmt Lp reported 4.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rfg Advisory Gru Incorporated Limited Co accumulated 32,676 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com owns 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 21,288 shares. Farmers Trust Com accumulated 9,190 shares. Oxbow holds 195,686 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 9,272 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 38,239 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 12.01M shares. Cetera Advisor Network Lc stated it has 192,143 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mairs Pwr owns 12,738 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sather Financial Gp Inc holds 0.82% or 137,639 shares in its portfolio.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. $602,733 worth of stock was sold by RAMOS JENETTE E on Friday, November 9.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $153.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 9,133 shares to 13,417 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,875 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rnc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 11,659 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1,638 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Summit Asset Llc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 723 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd reported 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Price Capital Management holds 0.54% or 4,082 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has 121,264 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Company holds 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 22,567 shares. 396,743 were reported by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Victory Cap Inc reported 47,016 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 0.21% or 83,258 shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.98% or 34,026 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 182,736 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Finemark National Bank & Trust And Trust owns 43,137 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).