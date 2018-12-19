Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 8,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,368 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.99 million, down from 29,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 10.18 million shares traded or 96.66% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp Com (BRT) by 39.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 161,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.00 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 35,807 shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 1.80% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Adj FFO/Share 26 Cents; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA

Among 3 analysts covering BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BRT Apartments had 4 analyst reports since September 29, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 29 by Janney Capital. The company was initiated on Thursday, October 26 by FBR Capital.

More notable recent BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy on New Analyst Coverage – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BRT Apartments Corp. Agrees to Sell Multi-Family Property for More Than $97 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Sale of Factory at Garco Park for $51.7 Million – GlobeNewswire” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BRT APARTMENTS Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 586 Unit Value Add Property in Lawrenceville, Georgia – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2018.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 18.47 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 23 by Cowen & Co. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 8 by Daiwa Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, April 28. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 12 by HSBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 28 by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Friday, June 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $160 target. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 21.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.41 million activity. On Thursday, July 26 the insider JOHRI AKHIL sold $465,591.