American National Bank decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 8.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 7,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,489 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.32M, down from 84,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 528,857 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $700M; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 28/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 28; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 30/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 6,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,066 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.12 million, down from 208,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $70.48. About 4.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say

Among 11 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bunge Limited had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) rating on Wednesday, July 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, September 29 to “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, September 28, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, November 1. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, September 29. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 5 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Friday, October 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, August 3, the company rating was downgraded by TheStreet.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $61.93 million activity. Boehlert Thomas also bought $200,590 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. Shares for $10.00 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. 1,500 shares were bought by Schroder Soren, worth $94,670. $412,825 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zenuk Mark N on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold BG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 107.48 million shares or 1.22% less from 108.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 11,946 shares or 0% of the stock. Advent Cap De invested in 72,900 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.04% or 196,539 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 39,830 shares. 125,093 are held by Kennedy Management Inc. Cohen Steers reported 151,906 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 15,308 shares. Cedar Hill Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.97% or 62,955 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Llc accumulated 11,896 shares. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Co invested in 1.48M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 16,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1.29 million shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 186,980 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio.

American National Bank, which manages about $347.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 386 shares to 6,341 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 33,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $2.07 earnings per share, up 208.96% or $1.40 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BG’s profit will be $292.04M for 6.93 P/E if the $2.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WSJ: Bunge on the verge of replacing CEO Schroder – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “To Bunge Or Not To Bunge – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “20 Stocks Loving the China Tariff Delays – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bunge: Analysts’ Corner Share Price Rating Is A P+ – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Hedge Funds Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)? – Yahoo News” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Market Perform” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 28. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 23. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $8000 target. On Thursday, October 15 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform”. As per Thursday, January 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Friday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 22 with “Hold”.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “John W. Rogers, Jr. Joins NIKE, Inc. Board of Directors – Business Wire” on November 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Nike And Foot Locker Trade Together (NYSE:NKE)(NYSE:FL) – Benzinga” published on November 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Nike’s North American Sales Have Been Rebounding, But Now Analysts Are Concerned About International – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65 million for 39.16 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highland Management Lc has invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Argent Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carlson Cap Management, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,655 shares. Summit Strategies Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,199 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca owns 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 125 shares. Rfg Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Winch Advisory Ltd Llc reported 767 shares. Wealthcare Cap Lc stated it has 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Telos Mngmt Inc owns 39,219 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Ensemble Management Limited Liability Company invested in 138,960 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 59,135 shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 2.45 million shares. Ancora Advsr Llc has 122,963 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated invested in 1.66 million shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $458.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,629 shares to 12,485 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Inc. B (NYSE:BF.B) by 9,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. The insider Krane Hilary K sold 40,000 shares worth $3.06M. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Friday, July 27. Matheson Monique S. also sold $1.41 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36 million worth of stock. 150,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $11.86 million were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D.