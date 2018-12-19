Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd. (BG) by 41.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 8,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,277 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $775,000, down from 19,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 626,138 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 13.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 09/03/2018 – Food Ingredients: Bunge “under pressure” from investors to sell

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 1346.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 42,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,203 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.43M, up from 3,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $134.8. About 43.98 million shares traded or 73.57% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook has a tobacco problem, Stanford researchers say; 22/03/2018 – Ex-FTC Official Says Facebook Has Seriously Breached Consent Decree (Video); 13/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Between fake news and data harvesting, Facebook has no way to win; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $11,795 MLN VS $7,857 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps in an investigation of apps that had access to large quantities of user data; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to introduce new privacy controls in wake of data scandal; 01/05/2018 – $SNAP’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 last quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,639 shares to 684,707 shares, valued at $56.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,212 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. $671,777 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $120,000. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $8.52 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 10. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $871,068 on Monday, September 24. Schroepfer Michael Todd also sold $7.74M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. The insider Taylor Susan J.S. sold 2,112 shares worth $290,400.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $666.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl Etf by 133,570 shares to 951,043 shares, valued at $26.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Min Volatility Etf (EFAV) by 5,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,541 shares, and has risen its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $61.93 million activity. On Monday, November 5 the insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $41.19 million. Schroder Soren had bought 1,500 shares worth $94,670 on Monday, November 5. 6,500 shares were bought by Zenuk Mark N, worth $412,825. $188,130 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by Lupo L Patrick.

