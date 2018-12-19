Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,568 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.07M, up from 236,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $118.85. About 1.14M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 10/05/2018 – Travel Startup 43km Gives Travelers an Easier Way to Book Personalized Tours; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 15.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 646,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.71 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.25 million, up from 4.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 20.67 million shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $967.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 7,549 shares to 78,337 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,598 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Among 17 analysts covering Travelers (NYSE:TRV), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Travelers had 68 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $125 target in Friday, July 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. The company was maintained on Friday, December 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TRV in report on Tuesday, February 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, April 24. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, January 10 report. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 19 report.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $172,937 activity. 41,000 shares were bought by Benninger Thomas M., worth $319,390 on Tuesday, November 20.

Among 12 analysts covering Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caesars Entertainment had 18 analyst reports since December 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, June 6. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 5 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 31 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 19 report. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was initiated by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. On Monday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Wednesday, March 7. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14.0 target in Tuesday, October 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CZR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 752.94 million shares or 2.02% more from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 702,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement reported 110,400 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 2.38 million shares. Brant Point Inv Mgmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 103,611 shares. Nomura Inc, Japan-based fund reported 222,765 shares. Empyrean Ptnrs LP holds 0.89% or 2.77M shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Company owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 122,226 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.11 million shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 0% stake. Earnest Prtn Ltd Co holds 0% or 393 shares. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.31% or 2.75M shares. Thompson Davis Company holds 0.22% or 9,812 shares in its portfolio.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 27,404 shares to 418,185 shares, valued at $18.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 36,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,074 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).