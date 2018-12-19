Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (Call) (CRZO) by 57.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 40,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $532,000, down from 70,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 4.26M shares traded or 84.04% up from the average. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 23.42% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 7.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.52 million, up from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 2.12 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 63.47% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC WANTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA ON ROCILETINIB; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Clovis, Nm; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces Presentations at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB)

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93M and $72.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 133,959 shares to 183,959 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 50,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Wildhorse Resource Developme.

Among 32 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Saturday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by TheStreet. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, January 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, December 11, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, November 27 by Williams Capital Group. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23.0 target in Tuesday, February 27 report. As per Thursday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, September 6 with “Strong Buy”. The stock of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 18 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Wednesday, December 20 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 31 by Seaport Global.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CRZO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 84.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 27,559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 300,785 shares in its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited stated it has 1.11M shares. Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 100 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Sg Americas Ltd Llc owns 5,356 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). D E Shaw Incorporated has 312,902 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 51,800 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 238,320 shares. Advsrs Asset Management invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 162 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 17,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd has 25,245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $1.46 million activity. On Tuesday, July 10 Pitts David L. sold $180,120 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 6,000 shares. The insider MORTON GERALD A sold $371,597. $187,577 worth of stock was sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY on Thursday, October 4. WOJTEK FRANK A sold 2,000 shares worth $58,780.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $80.60M for 3.28 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CLVS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 53.65 million shares or 1.55% more from 52.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 30,000 were accumulated by Jabre Prtnrs Sa. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 0.44% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 80,441 shares. 75,900 are owned by Pictet Asset Limited. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 39,393 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Kazazian Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 104,116 shares stake. Atwood & Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 100 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 29,077 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Century owns 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 66,266 shares. Gru reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 7,079 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested in 0.38% or 1.51M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 181,088 shares or 0% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 71,078 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Clovis Oncology had 68 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, October 25 by Chardan Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) on Wednesday, August 24 with “Neutral” rating. SunTrust maintained Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) rating on Friday, September 23. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Leerink Swann. On Wednesday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. PiperJaffray upgraded the shares of CLVS in report on Thursday, January 26 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Credit Suisse. Chardan Capital Markets upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, December 20 report. On Friday, March 23 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 17 by JP Morgan.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $15,328 activity. On Tuesday, December 4 Rolfe Lindsey sold $6,029 worth of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 284 shares. The insider IVERS-READ GILLIAN C sold 250 shares worth $5,308.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $27.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 100,000 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $103.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC).