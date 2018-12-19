Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 1.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 4,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 419,100 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.27M, down from 423,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 1.32 million shares traded or 21.81% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 5.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 18,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 345,515 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.83 million, up from 326,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.99B market cap company. The stock increased 5.04% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 14.18 million shares traded or 166.97% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 selling transactions for $22.34 million activity. 16,216 shares were sold by Richards Thomas E, worth $1.48M. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $333,000 worth of stock. 17,500 shares were sold by LEAHY CHRISTINE A, worth $1.47 million on Tuesday, July 10. 6,139 shares were sold by TROKA MATTHEW A., worth $564,727. Shares for $876,910 were sold by ECKROTE DOUGLAS E. $216,074 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by KULEVICH FREDERICK J..

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $766.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,849 shares to 705,485 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 16,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,224 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CDW’s profit will be $172.48 million for 18.32 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.01% negative EPS growth.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $820.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,879 shares to 577,286 shares, valued at $28.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,816 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Msci Hlth Care I (FHLC).

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 sales for $4.63 million activity. SASTRE MARIA also bought $47,370 worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Monday, August 20. The insider OGrady Shawn P sold $3.74 million. $105,919 worth of stock was sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline on Wednesday, July 18. On Monday, July 9 the insider Nudi Jonathon sold $225,155.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.