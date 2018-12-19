Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.37 million, down from 142,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 6.18 million shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 784.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 26,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,189 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34M, up from 3,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 7.66 million shares traded or 12.67% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS HAS FILED AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN COURTS IN HONG KONG, LONDON AND ELSEWHERE; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL

Among 35 analysts covering Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Celgene Corporation had 155 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Leerink Swann. The stock has “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 23. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, May 5. On Wednesday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 20 by Leerink Swann. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Sunday, August 13. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $156.0 target in Monday, October 16 report. JMP Securities maintained it with “Mkt Outperform” rating and $147 target in Friday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 27 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 70,920 are owned by Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Notis reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Duff And Phelps Invest Communications stated it has 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Profit Invest Limited Co stated it has 9,498 shares. 1,269 are held by Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.34% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.53% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 190,127 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.14% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.75 million shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,294 shares. Calamos Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 400,834 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 129,313 shares. American Finance Grp, Ohio-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Hemenway Trust Commerce Ltd Liability invested in 1.24% or 82,536 shares. Moreover, F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,089 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Secures $10M Milestone Payment from Celgene (CELG) – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Presents Initial Phase 1/2 Liso-cel Data in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory CLL at ASH 2018 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Corporation Announces Celgene Cancer Care Linksâ„¢ Program Grant Recipients – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 11.23% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.87 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.88 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.46% EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $459.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3,427 shares to 5,463 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 139,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $647.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 9,511 shares to 1,633 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,497 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 118 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform” on Thursday, February 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 31. Guggenheim maintained the shares of COP in report on Wednesday, April 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by Jefferies. On Friday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Outperform”. UBS maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Friday, April 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, August 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. Cowen & Co maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, July 11 report.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $20.77 million activity. Wallette Don E Jr. had sold 59,432 shares worth $4.27 million on Wednesday, August 22. Lance Ryan Michael sold $11.54 million worth of stock. $3.62 million worth of stock was sold by KELLY JANET LANGFORD on Wednesday, August 22.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider ConocoPhillips For A Volatile Oil Price Environment – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Still A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips joins carbon tax push, supports advocacy group – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “East Timor president nixes use of energy fund to buy Sunrise gas project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 53,355 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% or 7,858 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.25% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 5,881 were reported by Colonial Trust Advsr. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,428 shares. Lagoda Mgmt LP has 0.03% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 0.03% or 4,725 shares in its portfolio. Professional Advisory Services invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Prentiss Smith invested in 100 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt owns 392,329 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.23% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). West Family Investments Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 7,200 shares.