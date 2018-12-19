Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 79.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 45,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,779 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.07M, up from 56,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 1.78 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (Call) (AMAT) by 2912.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 541,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 560,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.66 million, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 10.73M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold LNG shares while 111 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 230.63 million shares or 2.88% more from 224.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Kemnay Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.59% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jcic Asset reported 0% stake. Frontier Investment has invested 0.32% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com reported 753,972 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 422,834 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 26,994 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 249,410 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.12% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has 0.08% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.76 million shares. Northern Corporation holds 1.26 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 19,044 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc reported 426,494 shares. Scholtz & Ltd Liability reported 4,160 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies stated it has 63,620 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $585.71 million activity. 3,406 shares were sold by Zichal Heather, worth $234,064. ICAHN CARL C sold $584.37M worth of stock. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by KILPATRICK DAVID B on Thursday, September 27. $100,470 worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares were bought by Markowitz Sean N. Fusco Jack A also bought $888,000 worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on Wednesday, November 14.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 191,214 shares to 213,604 shares, valued at $15.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,812 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN).

Among 9 analysts covering Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Cheniere Energy Inc had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Accumulate” rating by Global Hunter Securities given on Thursday, July 23. Bernstein initiated Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) rating on Wednesday, May 11. Bernstein has “Market Perform” rating and $38 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $64 target in Monday, October 12 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) on Tuesday, February 23 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, January 13, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, June 14, the company rating was upgraded by Howard Weil. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 8 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Lc has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Massachusetts-based Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Johnson Fin Grp owns 1,895 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 903 are held by Bartlett & Lc. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 16,308 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 7,420 shares. Bluecrest Management reported 0.04% stake. Etrade Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited holds 234,890 shares. Cohen Mgmt has invested 1.69% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 31,325 shares. Amp Capital Investors invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Montag A & Assoc holds 0.03% or 10,037 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg holds 560 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.