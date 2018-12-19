Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 120.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 4,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,970 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $975,000, up from 3,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.21. About 8.34M shares traded or 20.90% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 1.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 5,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 535,933 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.17 million, down from 541,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.8. About 27.92M shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 4th Update; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – CONSENT ORDERS ALSO ADDRESS ISSUES WITH SOME INTEREST RATE-LOCK EXTENSIONS ON HOME MORTGAGES, CPI PLACED ON CERTAIN AUTO LOANS; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Accused Of Endangering Minnesota Family In Victim Protection Program — MarketWatch

Page Arthur B, which manages about $118.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,997 shares to 24,199 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 15 report. On Friday, September 11 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. On Tuesday, March 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The rating was downgraded by Simmons & Co on Thursday, January 21 to “Neutral”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, January 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Friday, September 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $120.0 target. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 7.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Franklin holds 0.53% or 8.75 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 40,385 shares. Hartwell J M LP has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moneta Grp Advsrs Limited Liability holds 7,632 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 130,854 are held by Martin Currie Ltd. 35,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. 7,920 are owned by Founders Fincl Ltd Co. 36,922 were reported by Of Virginia Limited Liability Company. Raymond James & Associates holds 3.97 million shares. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fidelity Financial holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 113,150 shares. Cap International Ca holds 0.13% or 8,081 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership has 9,120 shares. Smithbridge Asset De has 18,825 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.13% or 89,992 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 41,660 shares to 225,250 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 29,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 16. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Thursday, February 16, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, September 20, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 9. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Sunday, February 4. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, April 5 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, April 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 16. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiedemann Ltd Company has 13,949 shares. Cs Mckee LP stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt reported 4,719 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.51% or 727,891 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 212,855 were accumulated by Crawford Invest Counsel Inc. Gabelli Inv Advisers Incorporated invested in 81,693 shares. Ls Limited has 0.63% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 208,550 shares. First Advsrs Lp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 8.32M shares. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv has 0.87% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Inc Ne holds 11,850 shares. Zacks Mgmt accumulated 1.20 million shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 147,887 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.