E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 71.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $194.65. About 3.24 million shares traded or 33.64% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.85-Adj EPS $13.25; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Cigna on Rating Watch Negative on Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – Cigna Is Nearing a Deal to Buy Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS DEAL ALSO INCLUDES ABOUT $15B ASSUMED DEBT; 05/04/2018 – Cigna Corporation’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Details; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts (Video); 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Has Fully Committed Debt Financing From Morgan Stanley, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE NAMED CIGNA; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Expect to Maintain Investment-Grade Ratings

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 9.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 12,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 144,356 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.44M, up from 132,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.89. About 2.74M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NATACHA THEYTAZ, GLOBAL HEAD INTERNAL AUDIT WILL LEAD THE ETHICS, RISK AND COMPLIANCE ORGANIZATION AD INTERIM; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Thyme Klinger Will Be Appointed Group General Counsel; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN SIGNIFICANTLY GROW CHINA BUSINESS, BELIEVES CHINA CAN BECOME PILLAR OF COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Phase lll data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 13/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Science 37 and Novartis Partner to Boost Decentralized Clinical Trials; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell 36.5% Stake in Joint Venture; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DEVELOPING PLAN TO ACCELERATE SAVINGS IN PROCUREMENT, PLANS TO ‘RADICALLY SIMPLIFY SUPPLIER BASE’

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “California regulator blesses Cigna – Express Scripts tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, NexGen Energy, ArcBest, Cigna, The Allstate, and Comtech Telecommunications â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cigna Corp. (CI), Express Scripts (ESRX) receive regulatory approval from New Jersey for transaction – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cigna, Express Scripts extend merger termination date – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.21 million activity. Sadler Jason D sold $4.51 million worth of stock. Another trade for 2,825 shares valued at $605,253 was made by Triplett Michael W on Monday, November 5.

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. CIGNA had 75 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, January 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 5. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, November 3. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 12 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CI in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 31 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 11 by RBC Capital Markets.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $263.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,697 shares to 15,210 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.05% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Td Asset holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 404,864 shares. The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 1.19% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Lazard Asset Lc holds 430,091 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.06% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Dupont Management Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.36% or 279,408 shares. Moreover, C Grp A S has 0.1% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Lakewood Cap Lp reported 0.77% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Northern holds 0.15% or 3.01M shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.02% or 7,564 shares. Barton Inv Mgmt invested in 3,140 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank accumulated 177 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 23,868 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Among 18 analysts covering Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Novartis Ag had 44 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 2 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 25. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) on Wednesday, July 26 to “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, March 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of NVS in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Market Perform” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 11 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, June 22. The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 8 by Societe Generale. The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 23 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Puma Bio’s neratinib shows positive action in late-stage breast cancer study; shares up 9% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened With CAR-T Stocks in 2018 – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis withdraws European marketing application for canakinumab – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fund Flow Data Suggests Traders Are Betting On Emerging Markets Heading Into 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EC OK’s self-administration of Novartis’ Xolair across all indications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.