Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 8,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.25 million, down from 178,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 8.21M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 4,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,406 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.15 million, down from 53,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $167.08. About 12.01 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock owns 336.73M shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 6,299 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Lc reported 41,059 shares stake. Hendershot Invests reported 73,546 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 30,646 shares or 0.15% of the stock. American Money Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carret Asset Ltd Llc owns 250,704 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx holds 0.17% or 11,995 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.85M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chilton Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Adirondack Tru Co has 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Garde Capital Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 11,419 shares. Crossvault Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,658 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Comm Of Virginia Va reported 252,187 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 17.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. On Wednesday, December 12 WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 25,000 shares. Shares for $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D. Robbins Charles also sold $10.28 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Goeckeler David had sold 35,000 shares worth $1.51 million. Kramer Kelly A. had sold 70,000 shares worth $3.30M. $1.52 million worth of stock was sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 12,524 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 64,057 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel holds 8,790 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 1.64% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability reported 127,503 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt owns 14,250 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 148,340 shares or 4.77% of the stock. Ithaka Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,500 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 47,253 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sprott Inc has invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,113 shares. The California-based David R Rahn & Assocs has invested 3.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 193,674 shares for 13.62% of their portfolio. Fosun Intll Limited holds 0.11% or 9,780 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98M.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.81 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

