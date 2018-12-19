Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 222,467 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.47 million, up from 207,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 17.02 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 108.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 560,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.73M, up from 516,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 5.26M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc holds 11,524 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Harbour Inv Management Ltd Liability has 43,370 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Rockland Tru Com accumulated 114,535 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 10.12M shares. 230,130 are owned by Wade G W & Incorporated. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.49% or 7.04 million shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.46 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Petrus Lta, Texas-based fund reported 126,953 shares. Cue Financial Grp Inc reported 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Illinois-based First Midwest Bank Division has invested 0.5% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Park Natl Oh has 504,271 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $22.51 million activity. MARK LARRY M also sold $3.74 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares. $4.43 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by HAYS ED. The insider LONG ROBERT EDWARD sold $729,768. 54,200 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $2.63M were sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO. The insider MANN JENNIFER K sold 15,100 shares worth $761,040. The insider DINKINS JAMES L sold $450,340.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 259,851 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $145.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 175,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 17. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, January 12. On Wednesday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 15. UBS downgraded The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Thursday, December 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $51 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, September 25. Cowen & Co maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, November 10. As per Tuesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Co Limited has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bainco, Massachusetts-based fund reported 88,095 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 17,142 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Lc has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thornburg Management Inc has 8.82 million shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paragon Cap Ltd holds 18,538 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc holds 64,663 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Denali Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 2.86% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 580,600 shares. Stadion Money Ltd reported 39,834 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Principal Grp has 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ameriprise Finance holds 35.39 million shares. Netherlands-based Pggm Investments has invested 0.77% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Opus Investment Management accumulated 158,000 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com reported 238,361 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $366.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,122 shares to 63,039 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 9,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,114 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 25 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 2 with “Hold”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 12. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, December 3 to “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, September 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.