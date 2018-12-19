Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 57.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 56,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,338 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.98 million, down from 98,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 13.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 07/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Plan Exit From Server Chips Amid Cost Cuts; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 36.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,858 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $732,000, down from 24,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 14.80M shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $195.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) by 11,622 shares to 95,139 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) by 30,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 54,636 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors Inc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Van Strum And Towne Inc holds 11,952 shares. Greenwich Inv Mngmt reported 3,000 shares. Dodge And Cox reported 5,530 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd has 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 101,222 shares. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Numerixs Investment Technology holds 81,920 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Inc invested in 0.07% or 16,581 shares. 15,015 are owned by West Oak Cap Limited Company. Citizens Northern reported 4,522 shares. Cypress Capital invested in 2,809 shares. Capital City Fl holds 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,998 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 6 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55.0 target in Monday, August 21 report. On Friday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 8 to “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $70.0 target in Monday, November 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Susquehanna. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $67.0 target in Wednesday, December 16 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, September 6. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.32 million activity. 88,625 shares valued at $6.10M were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R on Wednesday, October 10. 9,048 shares were sold by Rosenberg Donald J, worth $524,895.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57M and $269.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 21,339 shares to 423,412 shares, valued at $28.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 4,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. KO’s profit will be $1.79B for 28.54 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. 133,260 are owned by Umb Bancshares N A Mo. 12,238 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd. Oakworth Capital holds 66,574 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Covington Management has 135,879 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clark Cap Management Gru has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 22,236 shares. The Texas-based Amer Beacon Advisors has invested 0.58% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 38,990 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Comerica Securities holds 30,552 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca reported 160,149 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 4,677 are held by Mcrae Management Inc. Virginia-based Blue Edge Cap Ltd has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Brown Advisory invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Arbor Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 15,858 shares. Hl Financial Llc owns 673,139 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 11 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $54.0 target in Tuesday, January 12 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, June 7 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 19. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by UBS. On Monday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 23. As per Friday, September 15, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. MANN JENNIFER K sold $761,040 worth of stock or 15,100 shares. SMITH BRIAN JOHN also sold $2.06 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares. MURPHY JOHN sold 56,000 shares worth $2.60M. Perez Beatriz R sold $479,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $1.20M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares were sold by RIVERA ALFREDO. Shares for $411,000 were sold by DINKINS JAMES L.

