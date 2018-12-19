Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Coherent Inc Com (COHR) by 90.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 45,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,782 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $823,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $108.35. About 193,592 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 58.74% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.74% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 5,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.33 million, up from 130,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.83. About 1.28 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 3,205 shares to 50,671 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohen & Steers Limited Dur Pfd & Inc Cef (LDP) by 15,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.42 million activity. $2.36M worth of stock was sold by SOBEY MARK STEWART on Tuesday, August 14.

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.85 EPS, down 47.74% or $1.69 from last year’s $3.54 per share. COHR’s profit will be $45.11M for 14.64 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.98 actual EPS reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 43 investors sold COHR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 23.30 million shares or 5.66% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 8,625 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Emerald Advisers Pa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Proshare holds 2,137 shares. Cap Advsrs Inc Ok accumulated 37,453 shares. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Principal Group stated it has 107,397 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York holds 7,848 shares. Nwq Inv owns 348,590 shares. Boston Family Office Llc invested in 0.05% or 2,702 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0.01% or 267,514 shares. Btim reported 141,633 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 487,581 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 87,300 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Coherent had 35 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 8. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Northcoast on Monday, February 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 23 by Benchmark. Needham maintained Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) rating on Wednesday, November 8. Needham has “Buy” rating and $330.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, July 20. The stock of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by TheStreet.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.98 million activity.