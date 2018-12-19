Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL) by 9.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,212 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39M, up from 27,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.33. About 856,960 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

American National Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (COST) by 1288.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 17,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,575 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.36 million, up from 1,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 1.54 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%

American National Bank, which manages about $347.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 14,516 shares to 242 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 50,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,562 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del Common New (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W had sold 3,000 shares worth $625,260. LAZARUS FRANZ E also sold $5.22M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares. Vachris Roland Michael also sold $1.49 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares. $458,976 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M. GALANTI RICHARD A had sold 4,163 shares worth $945,940. Shares for $3.29M were sold by Murphy James P. on Monday, July 23.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $458.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack Henry And Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,028 shares to 43,929 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,120 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 sales for $57.58 million activity. Shares for $693,341 were sold by Trower Alexandra C.. $2.69M worth of stock was sold by Freda Fabrizio on Monday, November 5. Shares for $1.44 million were sold by Demsey John. On Monday, December 3 TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS sold $2.03M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 13,297 shares. 3,575 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $502,576 were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. 36,334 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $4.84 million were sold by LAUDER JANE.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.