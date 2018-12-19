Patriot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Wealth Management Inc sold 24,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,020 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.09 million, down from 144,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $790.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $166.52. About 15.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which hit European chipmakers; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh (UGLD) by 103.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 92,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $727,000, up from 45,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 92,833 shares traded. VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN (NASDAQ:UGLD) has declined 10.34% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.78 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Patriot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $793.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 77,476 shares to 167,976 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 52,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Etf (OEF).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, September 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, May 2 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 6 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $180.0 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 13 by BTIG Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 11 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by DA Davidson. Oppenheimer maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, January 11. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $120 target.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Robecosam Ag accumulated 22,885 shares. Reliant Investment Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 4.58% or 29,210 shares. Marathon Cap Management holds 0.67% or 7,714 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 204,503 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Pioneer Tru Financial Bank N A Or owns 5.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,560 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company owns 102,281 shares. Moreover, Keystone Fincl Planning has 1.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,834 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 3.6% or 484,715 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 3.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pitcairn Communication accumulated 42,212 shares. Regis Mgmt Lc invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Ser has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 19.07 million shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Limited Com reported 34,319 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 2,050 shares.

