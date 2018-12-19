Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 13.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 102,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.71% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 858,938 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $195.97 million, up from 756,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $237.5. About 454,737 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 26.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC

Aegis Financial Corp increased its stake in Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aegis Financial Corp bought 32,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 290,402 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.17M, up from 258,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aegis Financial Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 9,668 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has declined 1.16% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA); 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SAYS ON MARCH 9, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO CONSENT AND SECOND AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS

Among 2 analysts covering Delta Apparel Inc (NYSEMKT:DLA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Delta Apparel Inc had 2 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by TH Capital given on Tuesday, August 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by Roth Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 5 investors sold DLA shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.42 million shares or 0.60% less from 4.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,670 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. 21,923 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Barclays Public Llc accumulated 37,209 shares. Perritt Management Incorporated owns 140,700 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 68,719 shares. 13,232 are held by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated. Macquarie Group has invested 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Com owns 89,951 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) or 16,046 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) for 48,284 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited accumulated 12,803 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA). Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 203,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake.

Among 20 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NetEase had 57 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. As per Friday, November 17, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Zacks downgraded the shares of NTES in report on Tuesday, August 25 to “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $330.0 target. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, September 21. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 10. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, August 19. On Friday, June 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.