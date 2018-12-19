Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 3.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 569,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.85M, up from 551,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 6.65M shares traded or 112.71% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 43.95% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.95% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 7.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 13,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 180,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.59M, up from 167,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 578,410 shares traded or 71.90% up from the average. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 24.42% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q Rev $34.6M; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $353.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Hdg Eq & Inc Fd (HEQ) by 54,436 shares to 85,576 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 32,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,997 shares, and cut its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 17 investors sold ADC shares while 55 reduced holdings. only 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.47 million shares or 10.85% more from 29.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 40,609 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 4,388 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,829 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 12,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 5.20 million are held by Blackrock. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc, Maine-based fund reported 3,744 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 19,877 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 45,531 shares. Texas Yale Capital invested in 0.07% or 15,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 19,450 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 469,915 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 8,474 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.21% or 130,509 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt holds 0.01% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 170,199 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.01 million activity. 220 shares were bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR, worth $11,583. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Hermiz Laith sold $203,000. 730 Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares with value of $39,968 were bought by Lehmkuhl Greg. The insider Erlich Craig bought $109,600.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,005 shares to 105,763 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,154 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

