Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (LOCO) by 52.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 45,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.12% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 132,141 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66M, up from 86,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $589.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 88,786 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has risen 43.06% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 09/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 12/03/2018 – Best-Seller Signature Tostadas Return to El Pollo Loco; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Systemwide Same-Store Sales Flat; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of `Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Releases Social Video Series as Part of ‘Road to Authenticity’ Campaign; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO 1Q PROFORMA EPS 17C, EST. 17C; 23/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Richardson, TX

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics (PLT) by 28.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 49,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,129 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.55 million, down from 174,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Plantronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 169,694 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 23.74% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – EXPECT $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Among 6 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Plantronics had 22 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy” on Thursday, June 1. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55.0 target in Wednesday, November 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Northland Capital. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, January 15 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Sidoti. As per Wednesday, November 2, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 28 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, January 11 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $57.0 target. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 1 report.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $683,088 activity. Shares for $281,018 were sold by BURTON JOSEPH B on Monday, October 1. On Tuesday, December 4 LOEBBAKA JEFF sold $126,185 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 2,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold PLT shares while 59 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 30.99 million shares or 3.60% more from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 10,580 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 395 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 34,019 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,623 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 5,403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Merian (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Trellus Management Ltd Com holds 1.53% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 131 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 16,934 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership owns 9,921 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 71,114 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 420 shares or 0% of the stock. Hussman Strategic holds 0.44% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Plantronics Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “21 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) Drops Acquisition Talks With Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PLT’s profit will be $16.68M for 21.54 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 16,254 shares to 673,181 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Gp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Among 9 analysts covering El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. El Pollo Loco had 28 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 1, the company rating was initiated by Guggenheim. On Thursday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, December 22. The stock of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Monday, September 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 19 by Jefferies. The stock of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, November 2. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Wednesday, October 3 report. Zacks upgraded El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) on Friday, August 28 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, November 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, October 8.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $153.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) by 11,490 shares to 137,339 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 361,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN).

More notable recent El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can El Pollo Loco Keep Climbing in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “El Pollo Loco Is Priced Optimistically – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “El Pollo Loco Unwraps a Holiday Tradition with New Handmade Chicken Tamales – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “El Pollo Loco Scores Big on Flavor with New Loco Kickin’ Chicken Meals – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2018.