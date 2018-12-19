Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 20.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 17,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,805 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.45 million, up from 85,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 34.55 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 10.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61 million, up from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $369. About 560,817 shares traded or 3.86% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $744.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 13,593 shares to 69,395 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,057 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Wednesday, October 18 to “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 15. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $481 target in Friday, November 2 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $482.0 target in Monday, October 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 24 by SunTrust. Guggenheim initiated the shares of EQIX in report on Friday, December 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 29 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $325 target in Thursday, October 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.28% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,183 shares. 1,312 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors Inc. 8,211 are held by Tiverton Asset Ltd Co. Fil Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Highland Mgmt reported 1,017 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr has invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). North Star Invest Mngmt reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0.11% or 5.93 million shares. Next Financial Gru holds 150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Crosslink Cap owns 31,700 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,725 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J And Incorporated reported 2,585 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $4.73 million activity. $863,293 worth of stock was sold by TAYLOR KEITH D on Monday, August 27. $124,079 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Meyers Charles J on Monday, July 16. $1.07 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares were sold by Lee Yau Tat.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $235.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. by 26,735 shares to 565 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Inde (VWO) by 10,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,165 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 19. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, October 26. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38 target in Wednesday, October 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 24 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Sector Weight” on Tuesday, January 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, May 30, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson. Bank of America upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, July 30 to “Buy” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 12.