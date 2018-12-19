Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 2.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 1,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 49,188 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.14M, down from 50,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $257.9. About 218,394 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 9.14% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 99.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 1,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $625,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.2. About 18.67M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $544.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 109,055 shares to 73,461 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 201,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,260 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by TH Capital given on Friday, October 23. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 14. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, January 29. M Partners maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, April 19. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 17. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 29. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $22000 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $193.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report. Zacks upgraded Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, September 1 to “Strong Sell” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 12.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba’s Stock Is Poised For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba May Soon Benefit From Easing Trade Tensions – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Can the iShares Emerging Markets ETF Surge? – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) G20 Summit may ease trade tensions between the US and China – Live Trading News” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Considerable Upside For The Patient – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 34 investors sold ESS shares while 143 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 61.77 million shares or 0.07% less from 61.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual has invested 0.06% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Lpl Lc holds 0% or 1,164 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Co, Georgia-based fund reported 29,873 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Assocs Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Resolution Capital Ltd invested 5.35% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company stated it has 36,974 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 17,780 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors L P. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce owns 0.01% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 11,360 shares. Sei Invests owns 0.14% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 151,831 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Co invested in 596,063 shares or 2% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc reported 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Sg Americas Ltd Co owns 15,327 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested in 12,330 shares.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.19 EPS, up 5.98% or $0.18 from last year’s $3.01 per share. ESS’s profit will be $218.01 million for 20.21 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.15 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 24,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold AvalonBay (AVB) Stock Right Now – Zacks.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo upgrades Duke, Essex in REIT review – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Should You Hold Essex Property (ESS) Stock in Portfolio Now? – Zacks.com” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essex: West Coast REIT For The Win – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg’s Week in Pictures – Bloomberg” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 28 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Essex Property Trust had 105 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Buy” on Friday, September 18. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, January 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 30. As per Monday, February 8, the company rating was upgraded by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by BTIG Research. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 23 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, July 31. The stock of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 20.