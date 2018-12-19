Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 8079.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 3,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $340,000, up from 48 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 780,290 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 14.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Conmed Corporation (CNMD) by 262.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,500 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.71 million, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Conmed Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 252,816 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 26.50% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 25/04/2018 – CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 07/05/2018 – Conmed at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CONMED Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNMD); 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 - CONMED SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.15 TO $2.20, EST. $2.14; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP - POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 - Conmed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CONMED Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on November 02, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CONMED Corporation (CNMD) CEO Curt Hartman on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CONMED (CNMD) Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2018. More interesting news about CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CONMED Corporation (CNMD) CEO Curt Hartman on Acquisition of Buffalo Filter LLC (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons Why You Should Buy CONMED (CNMD) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2018.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $258,909 activity. $200,000 worth of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) shares were sold by SHAGORY PETER K. $61,742 worth of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) was bought by Cohen Heather L on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CNMD shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 26.05 million shares or 0.43% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corporation holds 1.05M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 1,943 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) or 83,943 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 173,964 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd has 0% invested in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) for 605,347 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 25,059 shares in its portfolio. 3,425 are owned by D E Shaw. New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Georgia-based Advisory Ntwk Limited Com has invested 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Renaissance Technologies Llc accumulated 35,781 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 48,077 shares or 0% of the stock. Burney stated it has 0.06% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD). Piedmont Invest stated it has 5,949 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. CONMED Corporation had 20 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 17 report. Northland Capital downgraded the shares of CNMD in report on Wednesday, July 22 to “Market Perform” rating. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 23. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) earned “Buy” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann on Monday, October 12. Needham maintained CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) rating on Friday, November 18. Needham has “Buy” rating and $53 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, November 3. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Monday, October 5.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 154,553 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $67.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 433,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36M shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $278.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2,915 shares to 64,715 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 1,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,321 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold EXR shares while 127 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 121.91 million shares or 1.90% less from 124.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 163,108 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,177 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Llc accumulated 49,364 shares. Andra Ap has 0.14% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,332 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.09% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Macquarie Limited accumulated 192,764 shares. Victory reported 2,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 9,490 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Transamerica Fincl Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Security Comml Bank Of So Dak invested in 1.33% or 13,310 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation invested in 240,739 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stock Charts for Tuesday: Visa, Apple and Extra Space Storage – Investorplace.com” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Look Smart And BUY CubeSmart – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) CEO Joseph Margolis on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Use This REIT Loophole to Make Big Money – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extra Space Storage: Opportunity From Optionality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.