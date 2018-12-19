Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 41.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 15,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 54,399 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.84M, up from 38,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $109.3. About 4.14M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO LILLY’S 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF DEAL; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) IS REVIEWING GALCANEZUMAB FOR PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 R&D Expenses View to $5.2B-$5.4B; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – QUESTIONS REMAIN REGARDING THE BENEFIT/RISK ASSESSMENT OF LILLY’S BARICITINIB FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 18.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 20,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 130,271 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39 million, up from 109,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 5.40M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/04/2018 – GM To Layoff Workers In Ohio Plant That Makes The Chevy Cruze — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – MECP: Mechan Controls Plc: GM Statement; 21/03/2018 – CRODA BID FOR PLANT IMPACT APPROVED IN COURT MEETING, GM; 21/03/2018 – S.KOREA VICE FIN MIN: SEE GM KOREA FINDS IT DIFFICULT TO DISCLOSE INTERNAL INFORMATIONS ABOUT GLOBAL STRATEGIES; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS SOUTH KOREAN GOVT OFFICIALS WILL PARTICIPATE IN TALKS OVER THE WEEKEND TO HELP BROKER A LABOR AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE AUTOMAKER AND THE UNION; 18/04/2018 – Michael Wayland: BREAKING: @Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen leaving company to “pursue other interests”; @GM names Steve; 11/04/2018 – DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA IS MAKING PROGRESS – KDB CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Automodular and HLS to Amend Arrangement Agreement to Address Potential Distribution of GM Settlement Proceeds Post-Closing Due; 31/05/2018 – BREAKING: Softbank’s Vision Fund to invest $2.25 billion in General Motors’ self-driving vehicles unit; 11/04/2018 – S.Korea to complete due diligence on GM Korea by early May

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 44,503 are held by Jane Street Group Limited. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.53% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Girard Partners Ltd has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 8,030 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,611 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 100 were reported by Howe & Rusling. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 153 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 131,219 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd holds 151,286 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 22,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Hexavest Incorporated reported 2,249 shares. 928,700 are owned by Skylands Cap Llc. Washington National Bank stated it has 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 431,133 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Motors Company had 109 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 24. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 3 with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on Tuesday, March 13 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, September 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, September 21 report. Jefferies maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) rating on Monday, August 28. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $36.0 target. The rating was initiated by Wolfe Research on Tuesday, June 13 with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51.0 target in Tuesday, October 24 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, October 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, November 27.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trump weighs in on GM’s plans – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Motors: Riding The Transformation – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: GE, GM and Cyber Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cruise lands GM president as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GM plan is good for GMâ€”and it could shake up things at Tesla and Ford too – MarketWatch” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Eli Lilly and Company had 123 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Bank of America. Leerink Swann maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Thursday, November 12. Leerink Swann has “Outperform” rating and $93.0 target. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 17. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 27 report. Jefferies maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, June 22 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Friday, October 9. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $105 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, July 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, July 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Friday, September 8. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $105.0 target.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 29 insider sales for $384.57 million activity. 7,000 shares valued at $802,480 were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G on Thursday, October 4. $63,342 worth of stock was sold by Zakrowski Donald A on Tuesday, September 4. Shares for $2.82M were sold by O’Neill Myles on Monday, December 10. $206,437 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by TAI JACKSON P.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/19: (ADRO) (CIVI) (JBL) Higher; (SURF) (GSAT) (MU) (FDX) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lilly and Evidation Health expand collaboration to analyze data from smartphones and connected sensors – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Major Pharma Stocks See a Surge in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Lilly Announces Financial Guidance, Reviews Commercial Performance, and Highlights Promising Pipeline Opportunities at Investment Community Meeting – GuruFocus.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Steady Healthcare Stocks to Hold During a Downturn – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $979.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWR) by 1,848 shares to 58,010 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEI) by 7,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,650 shares, and cut its stake in J M Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).