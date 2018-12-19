Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 33.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 7,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,325 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52 million, down from 23,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 802,709 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 271.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.20M, up from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.97 lastly. It is down 1.86% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 17.86% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.12 per share. GPC’s profit will be $193.72 million for 17.95 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Genuine Parts Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts updates on Essendant deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Company Announces Officer Promotions – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Automotive Minute: NAPA Auto Parts partners with startup PartsTech – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 36 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, April 19. Jefferies maintained the shares of GPC in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) earned “Buy” rating by Gabelli on Tuesday, October 20. The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Jefferies. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 30 to “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 20 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) on Friday, September 8 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $260 activity. HOLDER JOHN R bought $50,405 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GPC shares while 198 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 113.63 million shares or 5.34% more from 107.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 135 shares. Boston And has 2,390 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc has 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.06% or 8,338 shares. First Tru Co owns 24,345 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Llc has 0.24% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Pnc Service Grp has 90,636 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 213 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv stated it has 37,461 shares. Palladium Prtn Limited Com owns 0.13% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 18,896 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 5,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Llc accumulated 0.04% or 2,380 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.08% or 12,744 shares.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 12,721 shares to 19,418 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 7,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: NUE, DCI, LYB, NSP, GNTX – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sumitomo Chemical: Under-The-Radar Stock With Plenty Of Promise – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex Appoints Joe Matthews Diversity Officer Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy And Hold Gentex For The Next Decade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magna: The Future Of Cars Is Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $345.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:KORS) by 20,000 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,500 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Among 9 analysts covering Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gentex Corp had 30 analyst reports since October 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 27. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 12 by FBR Capital. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 11 report. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Sunday, April 22. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 23 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Thursday, August 24 to “Outperform” rating.